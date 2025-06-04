Caribbean wellness retreat offers hope for tinnitus sufferers

A first-of-its-kind wellness program is launching on the quiet island of St. Eustatius, aimed at helping individuals struggling with chronic tinnitus find relief through structure, environment, and consistency.

The 14-Day Quiet Reset, hosted at the luxurious Golden Rock Resort, offers guests a two-week escape featuring 28 sessions of Advanced Laser Therapy.

While the program does not claim to cure tinnitus, it provides a structured and supportive environment where participants can explore a therapy that has shown promise in wellness settings around the world.

“Many of our guests come after years of trying everything else,” said Sean Bennett Lijfrock,. “We’re not selling miracles, we’re offering a different approach that combines peace, focus, and consistency. That alone can be powerful.”

Tinnitus, commonly described as a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in the ears, affects millions worldwide and can significantly impact quality of life, sleep, concentration, and emotional well-being.

Laser Therapy is a non-invasive technique that uses specific wavelengths of light. Though not FDA-approved for tinnitus treatment, it has been studied for its potential to influence blood flow and cellular activity in areas related to auditory perception.