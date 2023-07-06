CARICOM hails U.S. for ‘deep, lasting alliance’ as it ponders ways to boost ties

Chairman of CARICOM, the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, on Wednesday made remarks at the beginning of discussions between CARICOM Heads of Government and United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken and his delegation. The discussion was held during the Forty-Fifth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Please read Prime Minister Skerrit’s remarks below:

It is my pleasure to greet you on behalf of my fellow Heads of Government. We are delighted that you have chosen to meet with us on the occasion of CARICOM’s golden jubilee.

Mr. Secretary, the United States has been one of our longest and most steadfast allies. And the Community places a high priority on the strong relationship, which is characterized by a cooperative spirit and is supported by shared democratic principles, geographic proximity, people-to-people interaction, and collaboration on a wide range of mutually important issues.

We reiterated the importance of this relationship and the numerous opportunities to deepen and strengthen our engagement in key areas such as trade and investment, security, health, energy, disaster management, and climate change when we met with Vice President Harris last month in Nassau, The Bahamas.

We are glad that high-level interaction with the United States has resumed since the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last year, and your participation is a significant signal that the United States has kept its pledge to maintain this level of interaction.

CARICOM is committed to collaborating with its partners to fulfill our priorities in the short, medium, and long term, as proven by our cooperative efforts to solve some of the region’s most pressing issues, such as energy security, food security, and development funding.

We appreciate the United States’ support for the Bridgetown Initiative, and we look forward to building on the recent conversations at the Paris Summit, as well as working with you and our developed and developing nation partners to achieve the intended results.

We live in the same neighborhood, and if there is one thing we can take away from COVID-19, the invasion of Sargassum, and the gun violence wrecking havoc on our civilizations, it is that we have common concerns.

However, while there have been dialogues and we have seen and appreciate increasing advocacy on some of our most pressing concerns, we continue to face several difficulties that hamper regional growth.

Blacklisting, correspondent banking, and access to concessional financing based on susceptibility are all issues that have yet to be resolved. If we are to achieve the desired goals, we must see some movement in these areas.

The Caribbean Community appreciates the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), a framework aimed at spurring new commitments to climate adaptation and resilience, as well as a clean energy program, across the Caribbean.

This is a wonderful framework that can help Caribbean countries further develop renewable energy while combating the existential threat of climate change. We look forward to the United States’ continued advocacy and support of our positions at COP-28 later this year in the United Arab Emirates, as well as its commitment to be a significant contributor to the Loss and Damage Fund and help achieve the US$100 billion per year agreed upon in Paris in 2015 to assist our countries in combating that threat.

Mr. Secretary, the Haitian government and people continue to face perilous circumstances as the crisis in our sister country worsens. CARICOM continues to back Haitian-led solutions to the complex difficulties limiting the country’s growth. Collaboration with our overseas partners is critical to achieving this goal.

In this regard, I extend gratitude on behalf of the Community to the Government of the United States for its efforts in pursuing a long-term solution to the Haitian crisis.

I am certain that our discussions today will strengthen the already strong CARICOM-US collaboration and contribute to the advancement and enrichment of our long-standing relations.