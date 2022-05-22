CARICOM heads agree on an urgent plan to address food shortages

CARICOM Leaders who met in Georgetown at an agricultural conference have outlined four urgent priorities, including tearing down trade barriers and scaling up regional transportation.

The government of Guyana in collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat organized the “Agri-Investment Forum and Expo: Investing in Vision 25 by 2025”, which took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown on May 19 and 20.

It was attended by a delegation of CARICOM heads of government from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as high-level delegates from The Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.