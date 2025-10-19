CARICOM launches YPN to support youth in navigating CSME

Twenty-three young professionals from 12 CARICOM Member States have strengthened their knowledge of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) after completing four months of intensive training through the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme (CYPP).

The initiative was designed to empower youth with the skills to educate their peers on the CSME and advocate for greater youth participation in its implementation.

To mark the completion of the programme and officially launch the CARICOM Young Professionals Network (CYPN), a certificate presentation ceremony was held on Friday, 17 October at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana.

In her keynote address, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett expressed strong support for the Network, emphasising its potential in ensuring that youth voices remain central to the implementation of the CSME.

Alison Drayton, CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary-General for Human and Social Development, expressed pride in the cohort of young professionals, commending their dedication and active participation during the four months of virtual and in-person training.

She also shared the Secretary-General’s strong support for the launch of the CYPN, reinforcing its huge potential to amplify youth engagement across the Region.

Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM, H.E. George Talbot delivered remarks on behalf of Hon. Hugh Hilton Todd, Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He commended the CARICOM Secretariat for spearheading the initiative and emphasised the vital importance of youth engagement in advancing the CSME.

He also offered his reflections on the launch of the CYPN, underscoring its potential to strengthen regional integration through youth leadership.

The CYPP was officially launched in June 2025 at the CARICOM Secretariat headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana. After the launch, participants returned to their respective countries to craft strategic advocacy plans focused on the CSME.

Janina Choj of Belize emphasised the importance of developing a structured advocacy framework to help young Belizeans better understand and engage with the CSME.