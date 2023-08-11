CARICOM leaders cancel two-day retreat in Dominica

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders’ two-day retreat scheduled for Dominica next week has been canceled.

The retreat, which had been scheduled for August 18-19, would now not take place, according to well-placed sources, who could not give a reason for the postponement at the time.

According to the sources, it appears that some of those expected to attend the retreat will now be unable to do so.

Dr Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, announced on Thursday at a news conference in Port of Spain that he will travel to Barbados next Thursday for a vacation with his family and will use the opportunity to begin discussions with several personalities about the future of West Indies cricket.

“You know, I’ve got this assignment now to get involved in West Indies cricket, and I’m hoping to start talking to some people there (in Barbados),” Rowley told reporters.

Last month, at the conclusion of their 45th summit in Port of Spain, regional leaders announced a two-day retreat to review a number of reports, including regional governance and strengthening functional cooperation, ahead of their next mid-term summit in Guyana.

“I have made it clear to all of us that we will forego the suits and ties and…we will be in T-shirts, jeans, and shorts, possibly focusing on some critically important community issues so that when we get to Guyana, or even before we get to Guyana, we can put a number of issues in place and bring clarity to discussions, and we hope that that can become a regular feature.”

“These are the things that matter to the average person on the streets of the Caribbean Community—that they can see tangible benefits,” Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt told reporters at the summit’s conclusion.

When asked to be more specific about the issues to be discussed at the Dominica retreat, Skerrit said Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali highlighted the need for the region to address the issue of trade barriers, the global issue of governance within the community, and taking stock of the world’s geopolitics “and how do we position ourselves…

“COP 28 is approaching, and we need to have a clearly defined position,” he said, adding that the regional grouping must “sing from the same hymn sheet” on issues such as climate finance and the need for reform or transformation of the international financial system.

Source : CMC