CARICOM leaders to discuss critical issues including the attack on Ukraine

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders began a two-day summit in Belize still grappling with the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the need to implement measures aimed at further deepening the regional integration process and concerns that the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia could further stymie the development of the region.

Belize Prime Minister, John Briceno, the CARICOM chairman, told the opening ceremony in the picturesque San Pedro region that the summit was taking place at a time when “unprecedented and existential challenges” coincide with citizens’ expectations for relief and prosperity.

“The international climate is riddled with crises, conflicts and suffering. Every country, every region is managing, they say, unprecedented challenges, with, they say, inadequate sources. The global unraveling is occurring against the backdrop of what appears to be a new cold war.

Briceno said that Russia had invaded Ukraine in what he described as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this unjustified invasion. There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities and immediate and unilateral withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine. We call for all to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

He said that the uncertainties that exist are proof positive that multilateral cooperation and support are indispensable to effectively counter the immense challenges facing the region while at the same time having the responsibility of meeting the aspirations of Caribbean people for development, for improved standards of living and for opportunities.

Prime Minister Briceno said that CARICOM countries are contending with the worst economic recession in modern history, noting that in 2020, countries registered double digit economic contraction, thousands of citizens were suddenly unemployed and remittances had dried up.