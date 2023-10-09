CARICOM nations advocate for ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has issued a statement in response to the events in Israel.

CARICOM has issued a statement condemning the assaults in Israel as well as the counterattacks in the Palestinian region of Gaza.

It asserts that the savage nature of the attacks and counterattacks is the polar opposite of civilised life and existence. Innocent lives are being lost in the midst of the genuine combatants’ fervor and fury.

CARICOM said it joins the responsible members of the international community in urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the cessation of hostilities by all parties.

“The recent round of hostilities reflects the pain and suffering of ancient quarrels,” it says. The persistent severe conditions under which Palestinians live in virtual colonialism, as well as Israel’s sense of fear, will contribute to a cycle of violence unless those facts are addressed finally.”

As a result, CARICOM declares that it continues to support UN Security Council Resolution 242 and the UN’s ongoing efforts toward a two-state solution as the best approach to achieve total peace, security, and calm between Israel and Palestine.