CARICOM seeking to reduce food import bill by 25 percent by 2025

Minister of Agriculture the Honorable Saboto Caesar is confident the CARICOM region can reduce its food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

Minister Caesar recently attended a three day regional Agriculture Investment Conference in Guyana, where a fourteen (14) member contingent from St. Vincent and the Grenadines was able to discuss a wide range of issues related to the agriculture sector with their regional counterparts.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, the agriculture minister said this conference allowed CARICOM stakeholders to discuss the establishing of a framework, allowing the different members of CARICOM to decide which country would produce what commodity and to examine strategies which would lead to the reduction of costly animal feeds.

He said this conference also gave stakeholders the opportunity to seek avenues for investment which are mutually beneficial.