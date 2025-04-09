CARICOM To Launch Real-Time Food Security Monitoring Dashboard

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), will launch the Caribbean Real-Time Food Security Monitoring Dashboard on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

Given the Region’s food security initiative to reduce its food import bill by 25 per cent by 2030, this platform will allow decision-makers and researchers to closely monitor trends in food security, in real-time.

Through this platform, they will also gain a better understanding of the drivers of food security in the Region and identify areas with the greatest needs.

The dashboard will draw from the rounds of household surveys that were conducted in 10 countries, as well as other related data such as climate impact data and macro-economic dynamics.

Dr. Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, and Mr. Brian Bogart, WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office Representative and Country Director will deliver remarks at the launch.