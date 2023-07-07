CARICOM to work with Haiti on security & humanitarian solutions

Heads of government of CARICOM nations at the 45th summit deliberated on Haiti’s complex issue, expressing severe concern about the serious humanitarian, security, and governance crises.

In this regard, they agreed to seek support from international partners to help finance the establishment of a Humanitarian and Security Stabilization Corridor under the mandate of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution, as well as the strengthening of security in Haiti.

Government leaders believe that approaches should be made to Rwanda, Kenya, and other willing international partners to help strengthen the Haitian National Police (HNP) and build the corridor.

They praised the Prime Minister of Haiti’s announcement that he will not run for office but will lead a Transition Government to guarantee the provisions for the country’s transition from the security and humanitarian crises to the holding of credible, free, and fair elections.

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) will continue to work with the Haitian Government and stakeholders to find a Haitian-led solution to the situation, according to the heads of government.

Source : CARICOM