Carjacker who beat up and stole woman’s vehicle dies in crash shortly afterwards

A carjacker who seriously injured a great-grandmother was killed in a car crash shortly after stealing the car.

Shirlene Hernandez, 71, of San Antonia, was running errands when the thief approached her. According to reports, the man hit her several times in the face and ripped the keys from her hands before driving off with her vehicle.

After the carjacking, police found the car on the interstate highway, but it was totalled. Inside, the suspected carjacker was found dead.

The great-grandmother is not letting the crime shape her life as she continues to work and save money for another car.

Her granddaughter has started a GoFundMe campaign to enable her to buy a vehicle so she can get to work and appointments. The campaign has already raised over USD $20,000.