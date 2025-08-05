Carnival Catwalk premieres on NBC’s Peacock

Carnival Catwalk Makes History with U.S. Debut on NBC’s Peacock

After a spectacular run in Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean, Carnival Catwalk has officially stepped onto the global stage. The ground-breaking Caribbean fashion competition series premiered August 1st on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, marking a historic achievement for Caribbean television.

Carnival Catwalk is the first reality TV series created and produced in Trinidad and Tobago to be acquired by a major U.S. streaming network, a milestone moment for the country’s creative industry and the wider Caribbean.

With Executive Producers Jerome “Rome” Precilla, Gian Franco of Pavilion Entertainment, and Rodney Seemungal of SGP Studios at the helm, the show is a dazzling celebration of Caribbean creativity, culture, and craftsmanship.

“This is huge for our local design industry, the Carnival industry, the TV film industry, Tourism and our Culture” said Rome. “This series was built using a cast and crew of over 180 creatives that was 98% local. Editors, camera operators, producers, stylists, production managers, models, you name it. We’ve proven that our creatives, our vision, and our culture are world-class and the world is watching. This is our story being told by us!”

Carnival Catwalk features 10 designers from diverse backgrounds from around the world competing in high-stakes challenges that blend the essence of Carnival with the glamour of high fashion. With a grand prize of $100,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip and feature at Milan Fashion Week, the competition offers more than just prestige; it’s a launchpad to global recognition.

Viewers are treated to behind-the-scenes drama, electrifying runway moments, and emotional journeys as the designers pour their hearts into creations that honour the soul of Carnival. The show also features a panel of expert judges and celebrity guests from the Caribbean fashion and entertainment worlds lead by head judge Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam and features Project Runway Season 9 winner Anya Ayoung-Chee, bringing sharp critiques and star power to the mix. The show is hosted by T&T entertainer Rome and Jamaican TV Host and “Karnival Kween” Kandi King.

“Carnival Catwalk gives the world a front-row seat to the immense skill, passion, and pride that goes into our Carnival culture and how that translates to fashion,” said Gian Franco. “Our Caribbean designers have proven they can stand shoulder to shoulder with international talent. That’s the level we’re on and this is just the beginning.”

The series is also a powerful platform for Caribbean music, featuring over 150 Soca tracks throughout its nine-episode run. By streaming on Peacock, which boasts over 41 million subscribers, the show significantly expands the reach of soca artists across North America and beyond.

“We are urging everyone in the Caribbean and the diaspora to stream Carnival Catwalk on Peacock,” said Rodney Seemungal. “This is our opportunity to show the power of our region and to keep the door open for more Caribbean productions to enter the global space. We thank our amazing judges, our dedicated crew, and especially the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Tourism, and the Ministry of Culture and Community Development for their crucial support.”

Carnival Catwalk now joins the ranks of global reality TV powerhouses on Peacock, which also hosts “Love Island USA” which became the number 1 reality TV show in the US and the ever popular “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. As of the date of this release Carnival Catwalk sits at #3 on the “Peacock Picks” rankings on the platform’s homepage. Stream Carnival Catwalk now on Peacock.