CARRIACOU: Princess Royal Hospital Receives New X-Ray Machine

The Princess Royal Hospital on Carriacou is now in a better position to deliver optimal health care with the receipt of a new X-ray Machine.

Minister of Carriacou and Petit Martinique Affairs, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart in a social media post stated that the new X-ray machine will eliminate travel to mainland Grenada for x-ray services.

“Recently, our government successfully installed the much anticipated and long-promised x-ray machine at the Princess Royal Hospital in Belair, Carriacou. This means that residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are no longer required to travel to the mainland or to private health facilities here on the island to obtain x-ray services. Even more exciting for me is the fact that the x-ray machine has already been put to use in diagnosing internal concussions on patients and the results were instantly available to resident doctors at Princess Royal Hospital”.

