Cases of Gastrointestinal Illnesses increasing on the Caribbean island of Barbados

From the end of January 2023 to the present, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded an increase in cases of gastrointestinal illnesses in both the private and public sectors of Barbados.

In the last 13 weeks, 312 cases have been reported, which is more than the 42 cases recorded during the same period in 2022. In addition, 19 cases were reported at the end of January and 47 at the end of March.

Despite the fact that children under the age of five have also been affected, the majority of cases have occurred in those over the age of five. Foodborne pathogens (bacterial and viral) have been identified in the subset of cases tested, but no single source or event has been linked to the majority of cases. No increase in respiratory illness has been observed during the period.

Barbadians are encouraged to practice good hand hygiene because it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of numerous bacterial and viral illnesses.

These practices include washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and drying them with disposable tissue. If soap and water are unavailable, it is recommended to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Additionally, health officials advise individuals to keep their unwashed hands away from their eyes, nose, and mouth, as germs can enter the body through these entry points.

Persons purchasing consumables should ensure that vendors adhere to proper food handling procedures, such as protecting food from flies and other vectors, serving food with suitable utensils, and maintaining hot or cold items at the appropriate temperatures.