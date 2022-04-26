Cases of severe hepatitis in children spread to 12 countries

Europe’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Director Andrea Ammon announced Tuesday that nine European countries, the U.K., the U.S., and Israel reported at least 190 severe child hepatitis cases in the last week.

According to Ammon, “the disease has been found in children between 0 and 16 years of age, the majority of whom were previously healthy,” explaining that these children had jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain before showing signs of severe hepatitis.

Globally, ongoing research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) has excluded viral hepatitis types A, B, C, D, and E, everyday exposure, international travel, and COVID immunization as contributing factors to this disease.

As anti-microbial resistance expert Aikaterini Mougkou lamented, “the cases are worrying because we do not know how they spread, how to prevent or treat them.”

Nevertheless, Mougkou considered that the hepatitis outbreak could be linked to a common-cold-causative adenovirus, which was detected in 74 cases.

“Young children who have spent their formative stages under coronavirus-related lockdowns over the last two years had not built up immunity to adenoviruses,” she pointed out, adding the combination of a normal adenovirus along with another factor can be making hepatitis more severe in children.

“It is difficult to make a risk assessment with so many unknown factors, but we already know the impact of this hepatitis is high,” Ammon said and lamented that a child died, and 17 others have required liver transplantation for this disease.