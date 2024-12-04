Health City Performs First Robotic Knee Replacement in the Caribbean

Health City Cayman Islands Introduces CORI Robotic Technology, Revolutionizing Knee Replacement Surgery in the Caribbean

Health City Cayman Islands has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in regional orthopedic care by performing the English-speaking Caribbean’s first robotic knee replacement surgery using the state-of-the-art Smith & Nephew CORI Surgical System.

This cutting-edge technology equips surgeons with real-time imaging and 3D digital modeling, enabling precise implant placement customized to each patient’s anatomy. This leads to a faster recovery, improved mobility, and a more natural feel for patients undergoing partial or total knee replacements.

Osteoarthritis, a major cause of knee pain exacerbated by rising obesity and diabetes rates, poses a growing health challenge across Latin America and the Caribbean. The condition gradually deteriorates cartilage – the smooth cushioning between bones – leading to pain, reduced mobility, and a diminished quality of life.

Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Clinical Director at Health City, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, expressed his enthusiasm for the introduction of this transformative technology: “By integrating real-time imaging and planning, we can improve outcomes and elevate the standard of care we provide. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge tools like CORI to ensure patient safety, satisfaction, and optimal recovery.”

Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer at Health City, highlighted the significance of the milestone, stating, “Implementing the CORI Surgical System marks another pivotal step in our mission to deliver innovative health care solutions. This advanced robotic technology positions us at the forefront of orthopedic care in the region. By investing in tools that improve patient outcomes and streamline our surgical processes, we reinforce our commitment to excellence and ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care available.”

Advanced Surgical Options for Osteoarthritis

The CORI system represents the latest advancement in knee robotic surgery. It provides a three-dimensional view of the knee, enabling surgeons to select the ideal implant size and develop a comprehensive surgical plan that optimizes movement and function. The system, which significantly reduces the likelihood of complications, allows precise removal of damaged surfaces, joint balancing, and accurate implant positioning based on the patient’s unique knee anatomy.

Partial knee replacement, an option for early to mid-stage osteoarthritis, replaces only the damaged part of the knee, preserving supporting tissues and ligaments. Total knee replacement is used for advanced cases, replacing the entire joint with an artificial implant to restore function and alleviate pain.

Dr. Niranjan Nagaraja, Senior Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Health City Cayman Islands, revealed that the CORI Surgical System represents a paradigm shift in orthopedic surgery, allowing for unmatched precision and adaptability: “By incorporating advanced robotics into our procedures, we are not only enhancing surgical accuracy but also creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge sharing. This milestone reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in patient care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for every individual we treat.”

Dr. Alwin Almeida, Consultant Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, emphasized the personalized approach made possible by CORI: “It’s a custom fit for the patient … you can decide exactly which size goes where, and then you have the perfect fit for the patient. So the CORI Surgical System means better functional outcome, better range of motion, and a faster healing process.”

Building on a track record of innovation, Health City partnered with OceanMed in 2022 to perform the Cayman Islands’ first robotic laparoscopic surgeries using the da Vinci X surgical system.

As Health City Cayman Islands continues to pioneer robotic surgery, it reaffirms its dedication to advancing medical technology and delivering exceptional patient care, paving the way for a healthier future in the Caribbean.