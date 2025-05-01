Cayman Islands Election: Uncertainty as No Party Wins Majority

No party wins majority in Cayman Islands general election

The Cayman Islands’ political parties are forming coalitions after no single party won a majority in the general election. The People’s Progressive Movement won seven seats, while the Cayman Islands National Party and the Caymanian Community Party each won four seats.

Three independent candidates also won seats, and parties are expected to form a coalition.

In a significant upset, Julie Hunter won the seat held by veteran politician McKeeva Bush, who was ousted following corruption accusations and sexual harassment allegations.