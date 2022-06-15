CCJ Orders Investigation into St Matthews School of Medicine Belize

Today, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) allowed the appeal of the appellants, Dr Jeffery Sersland and Mr Seferino Paz Jr, against the decision of the Court of Appeal of Belize. The Court heard the appeal on 27 May 2022.

The Court of Appeal had decided that the appellants could not bring an action for the appointment of an Inspector to investigate the affairs of the respondent, St Matthews University School of Medicine Ltd in keeping with s 110(1)(b) of the Companies Act Cap 250. The court’s reason was that the appellants did not have one-tenth of the respondent’s issued shares.

The CCJ disagreed with the Court of Appeal’s interpretation of the law and its full reasons for the decision will be given in due time. Accordingly, the CCJ allowed the appeal and ordered that an Inspector be appointed to investigate the affairs of the respondent. The Court also ordered that the respondent pay the appellants’ costs in the courts below and at this Court.

The matter was heard by the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, President and the Honourable Justices Jacob Wit, Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Andrew Burgess, and Peter Jamadar. Ms Nadia Chiesa and Mr Darrell Bradley appeared for the appellants and Ms Iliana Swift appeared for the respondent.