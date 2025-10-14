CCJ to visit Guyana for swearing-In of Justice Arif Bulkan

From Tuesday, 14 October 2025 to Friday, 17 October 2025, the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), will visit the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (Guyana) for the Swearing-In Ceremony of the Honourable Mr Justice Arif Bulkan.

Mr Justice Bulkan, who is a national of Guyana, will be sworn-in as a Judge of the CCJ on Thursday, 16 October 2025 by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, during a ceremony at the Office of the President.

During his visit, President Anderson will also pay courtesy calls on His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; the Honourable Mme Justice Roxane George, OR, Chancellor (Ag) of the Judiciary; the Honourable Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Dr Carla N. Barnett, OBE, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM); and the representatives of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), APNU Parliamentary Group and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM).