CDC places 4 Caribbean countries with upsurge in Dengue fever on watch list

Several Caribbean countries have reported an upsurge in dengue fever cases, with four cases classified as Watch Level One by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dengue fever is still a risk in many countries of Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, according to a CDC update issued on April 17, 2023 under travel warnings. It advises visitors to high-risk areas to protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites.

There are 11 countries on the Watch Level One list, four of which are Caribbean. According to the CDC, this means that these nations are reporting higher than usual numbers of dengue cases, and visitors to these countries may be at heightened risk.

Among the Caribbean countries on the list are:

Cuba

Republic of the Dominican Republic

Guadeloupe

Martinique

A Watch Level One indicates that people should take the customary measures.

According to the most recent Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) numbers on dengue cases, severe dengue cases, and deaths for nations and territories in the Americas, the Caribbean countries listed below have already registered the following number of cases for 2023:

Republic of the Dominican Republic

There were 870 non-severe dengue cases.

There have been nine severe dengue cases.

1 death

Guadeloupe

There were 910 non-severe dengue cases.

Martinique

There were 914 non-severe dengue cases.

Dengue fever is spread in the Americas through the bite of an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito.