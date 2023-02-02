CDC tracks new potentially dangerous COVID variant (Orthrus)

Just when we start to think the pandemic may be ending, the CDC is tracking another new potentially dangerous coronavirus variant called Orthrus CH.1.1.

It got its name from a variant tracker in Australia. Orthrus in Greek mythology was a two-headed cattle dog.

It looks very unique. So, does this new CH 1.1 variant

As of this week, it’s at just under two percent of cases in the United States.

While it comes from Omicron, the concern is that it has a mutation seen in Delta and that was a potentially deadly and dangerous strain.

“Delta seemed to be a little bit more severe, so it caused more people to be admitted to be admitted to the hospital, more people in intensive care,” said infectious disease specialist, Dr. Stephen Blatt.

Technically, we really aren’t at the end of the emergency phase of this pandemic.

Source : WKRC