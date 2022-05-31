CDEMA team heads to Suriname to assess flood damage

CDEMA is sending a two-man team to Suriname to assess the impact of the heavy flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

Following a statement on Wednesday, May 25th, Suriname’s President, Chandrikaperdad Santokhi, announced that the districts of Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie and Nickerie, in the Interior and Southern sections, had been severely impacted by continuous rainfall that began as early as March and affected agricultural crops, roads, electricity, housing, and schools.

Joanne Persad, the CDEMA Response Support Mission’s Programme Manager, is supported by Navindra Persad, the office’s Disaster Preparedness Officer. It is hoped that this one-week mission will help determine the country’s response and humanitarian needs.

In response to the Presidential Declaration, CDEMA convened a high-level meeting attended by international donors active in the region, where more than a dozen pledged humanitarian assistance to Suriname.

USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean is funding the RSS transport for the two-man team and a CARICOM Operations Support Team through the Caribbean Climate Resilience Initiative, which is being implemented by CDEMA.

Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley explained that “CDEMA is in solidarity with the government and people of Suriname at this troubling time. We recognise the multi-hazard environment in which this severe flood event has occurred and has been monitoring the situation since March. We have been in constant contact with the National Co-ordinating Centre for Disaster Management in the country and stands ready to assist where necessary. The Advance Team, which is heading to Suriname, will be able to better inform us of the co-ordination response needed as well be able to determine the humanitarian assistance that will follow.