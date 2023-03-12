Cecil Noel appointed CEO of Spicemas Corporation (SMC)

The minister in charge of youth, sports, and culture, Ron Redhead, has announced that Cecil Noel will be the new CEO of the Spicemas Corporation (SMC).

The new job for Noel started on March 10, 2023. He takes over for Kelvin Jacob, who decided not to renew his contract in January.

Noel said, “I’ve accepted the offer to be the new CEO of the SMC, and I’m looking forward to working with the government and other people involved in Spicemas to make sure it’s a very high-quality event.”

Ron Redhead, Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture, said this about the new CEO when he congratulated him: “I look forward to working with our team of directors to bring forward new ideas, continue to give locals and visitors a great Carnival experience, and most importantly, try to bring Spicemas into a new era.”

On Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Spicemas will be officially launched.

Source : GIS GRENADA