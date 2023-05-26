Celebrate Africa Day with cultural and diplomatic activities

With different cultural and diplomatic activities, they celebrated World Africa Day this Thursday, decreed with the aim of giving know the needs that continue to be faced by all the countries of the continent.

“Together with the African Diplomatic Corps accredited to the country, we honor the celebration of #AfricaDay and the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity at the National Pantheon. With this act we reaffirm our commitment to the brotherhood between nations,” The Minister Yvan Gil wrote on his twitter.

Subsequently, the Venezuelan foreign minister highlighted the cooperation and friendship ties that the 55 countries of Mother Africa have with Venezuela.

“Today we celebrate the day of the African Union and our country, since the presidency of Commander Hugo Chávez in 1999 and now with President Nicolás Maduro, we have made agreements and advanced cooperation work. Venezuela has relations with the 55 countries of Mother Africa,” said Gil.

The Government of Venezuela Rejects Washington’s Unfounded Accusations

The Government of Venezuela through an official communiqué rejected the United States questioning Venezuela’s commitment to the fight against terrorism.

“The Government of the Boliviarian Republic of Venezuela once again rejects the questioning of Venezuela’s commitment to the fight against terrorism, which year after year has been demonstrated by complying with all its national and multilateral obligations in this sensitive matter,” the official communiqué reads.

This declaration came after the U.S. State Department certified before Congress that Cuba, Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Syria, and Venezuela were not “cooperating fully with U.S. antiterrorism efforts.”

“There are plenty of examples of terrorist practices against our region that have been protected and encouraged from Washington.”

For example, the Bolivarian government recalled that the use of unilateral coercive measures as a foreign policy constitutes, in itself, a true form of terrorism.

“By using an issue as sensitive as terrorism to launch unfounded accusations of a political nature, the United States demonstrates its indolence before the millions of victims of this scourge,” the official communiqué reads.

Venezuela Releases 20,000 Turtles for Species Conservation

On Friday, Venezuelan Environment Ministry announced that 20,000 Arrau turtle hatchlings were released in the state of Amazonas as part of a plan for conserving endangered species.

The turtles were taken to their habitat in an area called “Cuba Island,” which serves as a wildlife refuge and protective zone for this species also known as the “Orinoco turtle.”

The release event was led by the Amazonas Governor Miguel Rodriguez, the Environment Regional Director Doralbis Lara, and other members of the ministry.

“The conservation of the species has led to the reproduction of Arrau turtles in shelters until they reach a size that ensures their survival against potential natural predators and can be returned to their habitats,” the Environment Ministry said.

He also mentioned that in the Laguna de la Restinga National Park, located in the state of Nueva Esparta, another 350 seahorses would be returned to their habitat.

The Ambassador of Venezuela Presents His Credentials In Brazil

The Venezuelan Ambassador to Brazil, Manuel Vadell, delivered his credentials to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, accrediting himself to the Brazilian government.

“Ambassador Manuel Vadell has delivered credentials to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accrediting himself to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said via Twitter.

At the Planalto Palace, where the formal ceremony took place, the ambassador-designate “reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation that have characterized relations between the two nations,” the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appointed Vadell on December 22 following Lula’s victory in Brazil’s presidential elections.

Venezuela reiterates its commitment to the self-determination of the peoples

The Alternate Ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations Organization, Joaquín A. Pérez Ayestarán, participated in the Pacific Regional Seminar on Decolonization, which took place in the city of Bali, Indonesia, together with the Ambassador of Venezuela in the country Asian, Rada Gomez.

The event, whose central theme was “Innovative Measures to Guarantee the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Non-Self-Governing Territories”, was attended by representatives of countries and international organizations.

During his speech, Ambassador Pérez Ayestarán ratified Venezuela’s commitment to the just struggles of the people of Puerto Rico, Guam and New Caledonia for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and the achievement of their legitimate national aspirations.

“Today we ratify, among others, Venezuela’s commitment to the just struggles of the peoples of Puerto Rico, Guam, and New Caledonia for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and the achievement of their legitimate national aspirations,” the Ambassador said through his Twitter account.

