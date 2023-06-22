Center of BRET approaching ST. VINCENT AND ST. LUCIA

LOCATION…13.4N 60.3W

ABOUT 55 MI…90 KM SE OF ST. LUCIA

ABOUT 60 MI…95 KM WNW OF BARBADOS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…65 MPH…100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 265 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning in in effect for…

* Dominica

* St. Lucia

* Martinique

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 60.3 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across the Windward Islands during the next several hours, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated over the next couple of days, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. Several automated stations on Martinique have recently reported sustained winds of 40-45 mph (65-70 km/h) and wind gusts of 50-60 mph (85-95 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban

flooding is also possible.