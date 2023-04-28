Residents of Chateaubelair and adjacent areas are respectfully reminded that the Chateaubelair Post Office will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, May 2nd for one week to allow for substantial building improvements.

All National Insurance Service pensioners who encash their pension checks at this office are kindly reminded that the encashment service will be provided on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at the BRAGSA Building, which is close to the Chateaubelair Post Office and Police Station.

The SVG Post Management apologizes for any difficulty this closure may give our valued customers and assures them that normal operations at the Chateaubelair Post Office will resume on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

Source : API