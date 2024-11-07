Chateaubelair: Two Men Fatally Shot as Police Search for Gunmen

Police Investigating a shooting incident in Chateaubelair that cause the death of Multiple persons

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of November 7, 2024, in the Petit Bordel Mountains.

According to preliminary reports, three men sustained multiple gunshot injuries after they were approached by two masked gunmen, who opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Upon responding to the incident, police discovered that two of the three men had been fatally shot.

The District Medical Officer officially pronounced the two men deceased, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

-Chateaubelair Police Station: (784) 485-2229