The police have arrested and charged Shanique Lavia, a 31-year-old domestic of Chateaubelair, with three (3) counts of child abandonment. The charges that were laid on Sunday, September 24, 2023, are as follows: ”

Did you abandon a 13-year-old student in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to his health?

Did you abandon a 9-year-old student in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to his health?

Did you abandon a 2-year-old infant in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to his health?

The offenses were allegedly committed at Chateaubelair on September 18, at about 9:00 a.m.

Lavia appeared at the Family Court on 25.09.23. She pleaded guilty. The matters were adjourned to October 30th, 2023, for a social inquiry report.

What is Child Abandonment

Article 7 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) clearly states that every child has “the right to know and be cared for by his or her parents”. When a child is abandoned, this right is violated. Infants and young children are those most at risk of being abandoned.

This is concerning, as a child deprived of a stable upbringing in his or her early years of life may experience difficulties in terms of emotional and behavioural development.

Despite the importance of understanding the extent, causes and consequences of child abandonment, there is a distinct lack of research in this area.

Source : RSVGPF