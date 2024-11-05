Chauffeur Faces Charges for Sending Menacing Image via WhatsApp

Chauffeur Charged with Sending Obscene Image

On November 4, 2024, police arrested and charged Hudson Prescod, a 48-year-old Chauffeur of Vermont/New Montrose, with the offence of Misuse of a Computer System.

Investigations revealed that the accused intentionally or recklessly used his cellular phone to send an obscene image of his genitalia, which was menacing in character and caused an 18-year-old female of New Montrose to feel harassed.

This offence was committed on October 28, 2024, via WhatsApp. Prescod appeared before the Kingstown Magistrates Court on November 5, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $10,000.00 ECC to be paid by 31.10.2025. If he defaults payment he will face 1 year imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.