CHINA: Couple sentenced to death after father killed toddlers by throwing them off balcony

DAILY MAIL – A father and his girlfriend have been sentenced to death in China after he threw his two children from his apartment building because his new girlfriend did not want another woman’s kids.

The two young children fell from the tower block in the municipality of Chongqing, China, on November 2 last year.

Zhang Bo’s daughter Zhang Ruixue, 2, died instantly, while his son Zhang Yangrui, 1, died shortly after from his injuries.

The 27-year-old had met Ye Chengchen, who he wanted to marry, but she refused to accept him while he already had children and so did her parents.

His girlfriend pressured him into getting rid of them, even cutting her wrists on the day in question to show her frustration at not being able to start a new family with him.

The man then threw both children out of the window before running downstairs to appear grief-stricken at what had just happened.

He was filmed banging his head on the wall and crying uncontrollably, which prosecutors said was all a sham.

He claimed at the time that he was asleep when the children fell out of the window and said he was woken up by people shouting downstairs after discovering the bodies on a grass lawn.