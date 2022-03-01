China ready to make efforts to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy – Ukrainian MFA

Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of China’s readiness to make every effort to end the war on Ukrainian soil through diplomacy, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Kuleba emphasized China’s distancing from the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to put the deterrent forces of the Russian army on a special combat alert regime, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese minister reaffirmed China’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and noted the strategic nature of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed security issues for the Chinese community in Ukraine. In this context, Kuleba stressed that the best guarantee of the security of Chinese citizens, as well as other foreign citizens in Ukraine, is the pressure of their governments on the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against our state, primarily the barbaric shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities.