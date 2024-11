“Our policy toward the United States has been consistent,” she added.

Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump’s re-election, but said “the United States presidential election is an internal affair of the United States”.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” she said.

“After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice,” she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

The US election was closely watched in China.

As of 4:00 pm local time (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, several topics related to Trump’s election were among the top trending on the X-like Weibo platform.

“Trump, congratulations! Focus on building your beautiful country and stop thinking about interfering with other countries,” one comment read.