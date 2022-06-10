China tells US it will not hesitate to start a war over Taiwan

In the latest salvo between the superpowers over Taiwan, China’s defence minister warned his US counterpart that Beijing would not hesitate to wage war if Taiwan declared independence.

Wei Fenghe gave the warning while meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

The US-China relationship has been strained over Taiwan’s democracy and self-rule, which is under constant Chinese threat. China views the island as its territory and has vowed to seize it one day by force if necessary.

Austin was warned that “if anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter what the cost may be”, defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian quoted Wei as saying during the meeting.

According to the Chinese defence ministry, the Chinese minister pledged that Beijing would “smash to smithereens any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot”.

He said Taiwan is China’s Taiwan and Taiwan cannot be used to contain China, the ministry reported.

According to the US Department of Defense, Austin stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and urged China to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan.

There has been an escalation in tensions over Taiwan due to increased Chinese aircraft incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).