China warns of ‘unimaginable consequences’ of forcing nuclear power into a corner

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng has said globalization should not be “weaponized” and military-bloc politics must be “rejected.”

The comments come one day after US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of “consequences” if Beijing supports Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Fourth International Forum on Security and Strategy in Beijing on Saturday, the Chinese official agreed with Moscow’s assessment that NATO’s unchecked expansion in Eastern Europe and the failure to address Russia’s national security concerns had paved the way for the current crisis.

He said a simple “commitment of no eastward expansion could have easily ended the crisis and stopped the suffering.”