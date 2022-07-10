Christian community’s views on anal sex is hypocritical-PM Browne

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said citizens must respect the recent ECSC ruling that declared Antigua’s buggery law unconstitutional.

In its ruling, the court ruled that the provisions are discriminatory and that discrimination cannot be a foundation for a society. As discrimination causes social tensions, we must accept the court’s decision,” he said.

According to Browne, while he understands the Christian Community’s views on anal sex, it is “hypocritical” since so many are involved and it has resulted in priests being fired and jailed for sexually abusing children.

Also, we have to accept that even those who are different from us, such as those in the LGBTQIA community, are people. Just like us, they have rights, and they should be treated as human beings, not as animals. Discrimination should not be practiced against them, Browne said.

In its decision, the ECSC ruled that Sections 12 and 15 of the Sexual Offences Act, 1995, which criminalised consensual anal sex, were unconstitutional because they interfered with an individual’s right to choose an intimate partner.