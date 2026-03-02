CID honors excellence at annual awards ceremony

CID HONOURS EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY

On Friday, February 27, 2026, the Criminal Investigations Department paused its operational pace to recognize the officers and staff whose daily work strengthens the delivery of justice and public confidence in policing. Hosted at the Kingstown Vegetable Market, 2nd Floor, the Annual Awards Ceremony highlighted performance during 2025 under the theme, “Uncovering Truth, Building Trust,” and brought together investigators, their families and friends, retired veterans, and well-wishers for an evening centred on standards, service, and professional excellence.

Superintendent of Police Oswin Elgin Richards, Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, underscored that investigative outcomes must be built on discipline rather than assumption, with conclusions grounded in evidence handling, corroboration, and sound judgment. He emphasized that the public often sees the visible outcome of investigative work, but not the demanding process behind it, including verifying timelines, revisiting witness accounts, reviewing footage, and preparing files capable of withstanding scrutiny. He also recognized the value of consistent professionalism in a close-knit society like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where investigators routinely handle matters involving neighbours, relatives, colleagues, and friends, and where objectivity and integrity must remain non-negotiable.

Superintendent Richards commended the contribution of supervisors and leadership within the Department, acknowledging the role of ASP Browne, Inspector Quow, Inspector Duncan, and Station Sergeant Bowens, along with the Heads of the various sub-units whose specialized duties support CID’s investigative mandate. He also recognized officers currently pursuing higher tertiary education, noting that the discipline required to balance academic advancement with operational responsibilities strengthens both individual capacity and the long-term development of the Department. He further expressed appreciation to those who worked behind the scenes to make the ceremony possible and affirmed the importance of every member of the CID, including those who did not receive formal awards, whose contribution remains valued and essential to the unit’s success.

The ceremony also allowed for reflection on crime and arrest trends. Statistics presented for 2025, when compared with 2024, showed a reduction in total reports from 1263 to 1212, with declines recorded in categories such as Deception and Cybercrimes, Burglary, and Theft, alongside increases in Wounding and Actual Bodily Harm. Arrests recorded for 2025 stood at 406 compared to 520 for 2024. The data reinforced the reality that crime trends shift, offending methods evolve, and investigative policing must remain measured, informed, and strategic, supported by sound supervision, reliable case management, and disciplined decision-making.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey, who holds responsibility for crime-fighting, spoke to the significance of the occasion and reminded attendees that national security is a shared responsibility. He congratulated those receiving recognition and encouraged all members of the Department to remain focused and proactive, emphasizing that while achievements should be acknowledged, the work of reducing criminal disruption is continuous and demands steady commitment and adaptability.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police delivered remarks which highlighted the human element behind investigative outcomes, noting that CID is most often seen by the public in high-pressure moments, but that this ceremony created space to honour the steady competence, reliability, and sacrifice that sustain investigative work. Appreciation was extended to the families and loved ones who support officers through late nights, cancelled plans, and the unpredictable demands of duty, and respect was paid to retired officers whose standards, mentorship, and example continue to shape the character and performance of the Department.

The feature address was delivered by Magistrate John Ballah, a former senior member of the Criminal Investigations Department and past Officer in Charge, who reflected on the investigator’s role as an essential first link in the wider justice process. He emphasized that disciplined investigations, lawful evidence gathering, and well-prepared case files strengthen fairness in court and protect the integrity of judicial outcomes, and he encouraged continued learning, mentorship, and professionalism as investigative practice evolves.

Awards were presented across various areas of detective duties, recognizing performance in investigation, case preparation, leadership, and support functions. The Top Detective Award was presented to PC 927 Ozias Patrick for exemplary service and dedication throughout 2025. The award for Most Arrests was presented to PC 1007 Kentish Pope in recognition of strong operational output and sustained performance during the year.

In brief remarks following his recognition, PC 927 Ozias Patrick reflected on the demands of the past year and looked ahead with determination. “2025 was indeed a challenging year, very fast paced, but I am determined to continue working hard and refining my detective skills to solve more crimes. I want to continue fostering a positive relationship with the public, and I encourage my colleagues to keep striving. I intend for 2026 to be even more productive,” he said.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force congratulates all awardees and extends appreciation to every member of the Criminal Investigations Department for the standard of service maintained across 2025. The RSVGPF also thanks the families of officers, retired members, and all supporters who contributed to the success of the ceremony. The Criminal Investigations Department remains focused on strengthening investigative capability, improving performance through training and accountability, and upholding professional standards that inspire public confidence as it continues to serve and protect the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.