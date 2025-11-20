The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has noted the recent online discussions surrounding procurement documents that were circulated.

We wish to assure the public that the items referenced are consistent with our ongoing operational needs.

The nature of policing requires that equipment be updated and replaced periodically to ensure the safety of both officers and the communities we serve.

This process continues throughout the year and does not adjust itself to political calendars or election periods.

We understand that, during this season, commentary may become heightened and interpretations may vary.

However, it is important that narratives designed to sow fear or mistrust are not allowed to overshadow the facts.

The RSVGPF remains a neutral institution, guided solely by its mandate to protect life and property, maintain public order, and serve all Vincentians without favour or influence.

Our work continues, uninterrupted and unpoliticized.