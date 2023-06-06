Clare Valley resident Davyeon Muckette is Fisherman of the year

Clare Valley resident Davyeon Muckette has won the Fisherman of the Year award in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2023.

2nd place went to Timothy Murphy, while 3rd place went to Reuben Bradshaw.

The number of fishermen who participated was 108; 38 vessels entered the competition, 22 boats returned with catch, and the average weight per boat for the day was 166.14lb.

The total catch for Fisherman’s Day was 3,655.03 lb.

The 46th Annual Fisherman’s Day was celebrated at the Calliaqua Playing Field under the theme “Our livelihood, our industry, let us protect it through the Blue Economy”.

Fisherfolk from across the country came together to vie for the “Fisherman of the Year” title.