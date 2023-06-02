A Clare Valley Government School teacher has won a UWI top award in early childhood education.
In a short press release, the Ministry of Education congratulated Elma Franklyn-Jack on her achievement as the most outstanding graduate student in the MEd Leadership in Early Childhood Development program.
Franklyn-Jack did her studies during the period 2020–2022, at the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus).
The Ministry said There is hope that Elma’s story helps inspire someone somewhere.
