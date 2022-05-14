Claudia Díaz Hugo Chávez’s nurse extradited to the U.S. by Spain

The Superior Court of Justice of Spain reported on Friday the extradition to the United States of a Venezuelan woman who was a member of the intimate circle of the late President Hugo Chávez, accused of money laundering and belonging to a criminal group.

Claudia Díaz “has already been handed over to the United States in compliance with a judicial resolution issued yesterday,” said the High Court without giving details.

The Superior Court of Justice of Spain approved in October the extradition of Díaz, a former Army sergeant who was a nurse for Chávez when he was being treated for cancer. She was also National Treasurer of Venezuela between 2011 and 2013.

The US accusations include that he allegedly laundered money in the purchase of a yacht and a fashion company.

Díaz was also being investigated in Spain for the purchase of a house in Madrid by 1.8 million euros with money from Switzerlandaccording to the court.

The court rejected Diaz’s argument that, as a Spanish citizen under investigation in Spain, she should not be extradited.