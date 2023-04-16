Clemron ‘Channel’ Baptiste, a rising artiste from the Mesopotamia Valley

Clemron Baptiste is only one of many young people in Saint Vincent interested in pursuing music as a career.

Baptiste, known by his stage name, “Channel,” is a musician and has an extensive musical background and hails from the village of Glenside Mesopotamia.

Baptiste told the St. Vincent Times that he aspired to be a famous musician ever since he was 15 years old.

Clemron’s musical tastes and interests were shaped by his exposure to musically talented relatives and acquaintances.

Channel’s upbringing was marked by constant discouragement and monetary hardship .

“Many people used to make fun of me and make me cry by saying hurtful things to me when I was emotionally vulnerable”.

“People told me I couldn’t make it when I first started making music, but I ignored them. In addition, I dropped my breakthrough single ‘Bareshaft’ and discovered that the person who had warned me against pursuing music was also the one most likely to listen to and enjoy it”, declared Channel.