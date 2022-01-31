Clinical trials for experimental HIV mRNA vaccine begins

Phase 1 clinical trial of an experimental HIV vaccine that utilizes Moderna’s mRNA technology has started the company announced last week.

The trial, titled IAVI G002, is being conducted in partnership with IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization. It is testing a vaccine that delivers HIV-specific antigens to the body with the goal of inducing an immune response. These antigens were initially developed by researchers at IAVI and Scripps Research, led by Dr William Schief.

“The search for an HIV vaccine has been long and challenging, and having new tools in terms of immunogens and platforms could be the key to making rapid progress toward an urgently needed, effective HIV vaccine,” Mark Feinberg, IAVI’s president and CEO, said in a news release from Moderna.

The new trial, funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will follow 56 HIV-negative adult participants, with the goal of studying both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Forty-eight of the volunteers will receive at least one dose of the primary vaccine, 32 of which will also receive the booster. The remaining eight will receive the booster vaccine alone.