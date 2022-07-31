Close to 2,000 Grenadians without power following bad weather

Grenada is working to restore electricity to several communities affected by power outages this morning.

The Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec) said crews have been working tirelessly to restore power.

There are currently just under 2,000 customers without electricity. In mainland Grenada and Carriacou, there are 11 area outages and 114 single customers.

There is a large outage between Waltham, St. Mark, and St. Patrick. Even though this area is a priority for restoration, the weather conditions have hindered our progress. Crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to as many customers as possible before nightfall across the country. In some areas, deteriorating weather conditions and the number of outages pose a challenge for Grenlec’s crews.”