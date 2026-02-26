Coast Guard Urges Fisherfolk to Maximize Sea Safety

Coast Guard Urging Fisherfolk To Be Cautious

Fisherfolk and seafarers are being urged to take every possible precaution when venturing out to sea to remain safe as well as to report any activity which seems abnormal.

Commander of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, Deon Henry, speaking at a recent press briefmg, noted that among the safety measures are the filing of float plans before departing for fishing trips, maintaining regular communication with family or local authorities, and painting vessels in bright colours to improve visibility in case of emergencies.

Henry also appealed to fishermen to report any suspicious vessels, particularly non-national boats equipped with high-powered engines operating in local waters.

“See something, say something,” he stressed, encouraging collaboration between Fisherfolk, the Fisheries Department, the Coast Guard and the Police.

In relation to the recent US strikes in Vincentian waters, Commander Henry said the strike conducted by US forces occurred within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) formed part of a United States Southern Command operation known as “Operation Southern Spear.”

The location of the incident was approximately 45 miles southeast of mainland St. Vincent and about 32 miles east of Canouan, placing it within SVG’s EEZ.