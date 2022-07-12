Cocaine worth $3 million Seized by St Lucia Police

A joint police operation involving officers from the Drug Unit, Special Services Unit and Police Marine Unit resulted in the seizure of cocaine valued at about $3 million on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Lanse Cork Beach in Dennery was the site of the intelligence-driven operation. One individual was arrested after one hundred (100) blocks weighing one hundred and sixteen (116) kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized.

Titus Alfred of Victoria Street, Dennery, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug, specifically Cocaine, and Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, contrary to the Drug (Prevention of Misuse Act). Today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the defendant will be escorted to the District Court for a bail hearing.