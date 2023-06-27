Cole Oliver charged with Burglary, Wounding & having unlicensed firearm

Eighteen-year-old Cole Oliver, who was wanted by the Police in connection with a series of criminal offences, was arrested and charged by police..

Oliver appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, June 26, 2023, after he was charged with Burglary, Wounding, Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

Oliver pled not guilty and was granted $1200 bail with one surety. He was ordered not to contact the virtual complainant and to report to the Questelles Police Station between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.

Source : RSVGPF