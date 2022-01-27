Colombian police seize almost 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine

CTV – Police in Colombia have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts, which they say were filled with liquid cocaine.
The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said in a statement that officers found 19,780 coconuts in a shipping container destined for Genoa, a city in Italy.
Cocaine can be dissolved in water or alcohol, a practice sometimes used when smuggling the drug.
In 2019, police in Genoa seized a cocaine shipment from Colombia estimated to be worth CAD$710 million. It was one of the biggest drug busts in Italian history.
El hallazgo se logró gracias a las acciones investigativas realizadas por la Fiscalía, a través de la Dirección Especializada contra el Narcotráfico, y en un trabajo articulado con la Dirección de Antinarcóticos de la @PoliciaColombia. pic.twitter.com/Vyys0Oiw0H
— Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) January 27, 2022