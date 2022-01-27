Colombian police seize almost 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine

CTV – Police in Colombia have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts, which they say were filled with liquid cocaine.

The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said in a statement that officers found 19,780 coconuts in a shipping container destined for Genoa, a city in Italy.

Cocaine can be dissolved in water or alcohol, a practice sometimes used when smuggling the drug.

In 2019, police in Genoa seized a cocaine shipment from Colombia estimated to be worth CAD$710 million. It was one of the biggest drug busts in Italian history.