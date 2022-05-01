Colorado reports the first human case of bird flu in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a man in Colorado is the first person in the U.S. to test positive for bird flu.

Currently, H5N1 bird influenza is ravaging the U.S., posing a low risk to humans while killing millions of birds. The disease has caused deaths in some birds, but the vast majority of them are being culled to curb its spread.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the patient was involved in the culling of presumed infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County.He is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County and was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program.

All members of the response team received personal protective equipment while working on the farm, and the affected flock has been euthanized.

As his only symptom, the patient reported fatigue that lasted a few days. The patient was treated with oseltamivir, an antiviral influenza medication commonly sold under the brand name Tamiflu.

In a statement from Colorado authorities, the virus was detected on a single nasal specimen and could have been present in the patient’s nose without causing infection.

This is the second human case associated with this group of H5 viruses; the first occurred in December 2021. World Health Organization reports that the first patient had a large number of birds that had become infected with H5N1.