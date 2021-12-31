Colorado: Tens of thousands evacuated as wildfires spread

“This is our community so to watch it burn so quickly, so unexpectedly, is something that we are struggling to understand,” said Gov Polis, who added that President Joe Biden had called to say he would sign a federal emergency declaration.

Some 370 homes went up in flames west of Superior and 210 were lost in the Old Town area of Superior, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

A shopping complex and hotel were also destroyed, and about 6,000 acres were burned in total, the sheriff said.

Snow had began falling near the fires on Friday morning, offering some reprieve to firefighters who say the remaining fires are expected to burn out shortly.