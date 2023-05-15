Commemoration & Re- enactment of Indian Arrival Day in SVG

COMMEMORATION OF INDIAN ARRIVAL DAY ON JUNE 1st AND THE RE-ENACTMENT OF THE ARRIVAL OF INDIANS TO SVG

Mr Junior Bacchus, President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, all Executive members, supporters and friends of the Indian communities in SVG are pleased to announce the commemoration of Indian Arrival Day 2023.

By the significant passing of an Act of the Parliament of SVG on March 26th 2007, June 1st was recognized as Indian Arrival Day, and October 7th as Indian Heritage Day.

Hon. Rene Baptiste, the then Minister of Culture, was instrumental in this historic achievement. She remains a supporter and friend of the Foundation throughout the years. We thank her for her interest and encouragement.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation was officially launched on July 20th 2006 at the P’Tani Resort Argyle, where the first formal Executive was elected. Some of the members of the original Executive still serve on the present Executive, namely Junior Bacchus, Denzil Bacchus, Anna Baptiste Insanali and Cheryl Rodriguez.

Thursday June 1st 2023 will mark the 162nd anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation encourages all citizens of SVG to participate in their celebrations by wearing an Indian outfit and eating Indian food on that day.

Please share your photos /videos with us by sending them to Mr Colvin Harry, PRO of the SVGIHF at:

[email protected]

WhatsApp 1 784 530 9864.